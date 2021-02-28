Surjeet Singh Rathore making his Bollywood debut with ‘Dabangai’

Every year Bollywood is deluged by talented new actors. But 2020 was an unusual year and many actors’ dream of their much-awaited Bollywood debuts remained unfulfilled. Now, with things slowly getting back on track and films slated for release on the big screen, many young, up-and-coming talents are set to be introduced in Tinseltown. Here is Actor Surjeet Singh Rathore making his Bollywood debut through romantic action thriller Dabangai – A different Musical Love story written and directed by Sajan Agarwal. The film is based on the story of Rajasthani True Love incident. Actor Azaz Khan & Pallavi Singh playing lead characters opposite Surjeet Singh Rathore.

Surjeet Singh Rathore said, ‘I’m happy to announce my debut movie Dabangai — A different Music Love Story’

Surjeet Singh Rathore said, ” I’m happy to announce my debut movie Dabangai – A different Music Love Story. We are going on the shooting floor at the end of this month. I would like to thank Sajan Agarwal ji for giving me a break and thanks to Ajaz Khan for his Support”.

Dabangai Produced by Gyanchand Devpati under the Banner of SSR films. Music by Keshav Kumar & Chhotu Singh Rawana Badrul Islam. Other actors are Javed Haider, Rajkumar Kanojia & Rajesh Desai. The film will be released on MX player.