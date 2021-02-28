Emporio Armani nods to 1980s in fall line at Milan Fashion Week

Giorgio Armani is taking fashionistas back to the 1980s with his fall Emporio Armani line nodding to the era’s bright colours in his latest creations a Milan Fashion Week. The veteran designer, affectionately called “King Giorgio” in his native Italy, presented plenty of hot pink and purple creations, high-waisted trousers and chunky jewellery in the autumn/winter 2021-2022 collection called “In the mood for pop.” In a video presented at the virtual Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, models wore wide-leg trousers with suspenders, velvet jumpsuits and round-shouldered jackets and coats, some with boule buttons, others with shiny patterns. Against a backdrop of the brand’s name lit up in colourful neon signs, models strutted down the catwalk to the sound of club music. Black outfits had flashes of hot pink and purple appearing on jumpers, jackets, trousers, gloves and necklaces. The 86-year-old put prints and embroidery on black dresses. While black evening gowns came in velvet or shimmered with sequins.













