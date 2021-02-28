Pakistan, Saudi Arabia to further promote cooperation in tax field

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malikey here on Saturday had a call on meeting with Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Muhammad Javed Ghani during which matters of mutual concern pertaining to cooperation on customs and tax were discussed.

According to press statement issued by the board, it was agreed in the meeting that relevant departments of both countries would further promote the cooperation in the field of customs and tax and would learn from each other’s best practices which would result in increasing the trade volume between the two countries.

Chairman FBR briefed the Saudi Ambassador about the recent measures taken by FBR for the mobilization of revenue and facilitation of taxpayers. The ambassador appreciated the recent performance of FBR in the first seven months of current Financial Year and hoped that FBR would successfully achieve the revenue target set for the current year.

Belgium:

Ambassador of Pakistan to the EU, Belgium and Luxembourg, Zaheer A Janjua appreciating the Pakistani community for record remittances to the country urged them to benefit from the Roshan Digital Account facility to transfer their funds to homeland.

Ambassador Janjua expressed these views during the 2nd monthly Khuli Katchery he held in virtual format with Pakistani Diaspora in Belgium and Luxembourg.

The event was organized by the Embassy of Pakistan, Brussels, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, to maintain close engagement with Pakistani Diaspora and provide seamless service dealing.

Ambassador Janjua informed that an online session on Roshan Digital Accounts will be organized by the Embassy in collaboration with the State Bank of Pakistan and Habib Bank Limited on March 6, 2021. He encouraged the community to participate in the event. He briefed the participants on government’s recent initiative to simplify the procedure for issuance of succession certificate.

Ambassador Janjua explained that the legal heirs can now obtain succession certificates through a quick five stage process facilitated by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

He underscored that the issues raised and suggestions made by the Diaspora during the first virtual interaction on January 28, 2021 had already been addressed, a press release issued by Pakistan Embassy in Brussels said.

The virtual interaction was attended by Diaspora members from different walks of life, including academia, professionals, business, social services and media.

The community members appreciated the Embassy’s outreach efforts and provision of efficient consular services.

Spices:

The export of spices from the country witnessed an increase of 7.94 percent during the seven months of financial year 2020-21, against the export of the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported spices of worth $ 52.489 million during July-January (2020-21) against the exports of $ 48.627 million during July-January (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). In terms of quantity, the export of spices also rose by 6.72 percent by going up from 12,166 metric tons to 12,984 metric tons, according to the data. Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the export of spices also increased by 18.02 percent during the month of January 2021 when compared to the same month of last year.

The export of spices from the country during January 2021 were recorded at $11.027 million against the export of $9.343 million in January 2020. On month-on-month basis, the export of spices rose by 9.12 percent during January 2021 when compared to the export of $10.105 million in December 2020, the PBS data revealed.