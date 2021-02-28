PIA announces discounted fares for domestic flights

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced discounted fares for domestic flights after the arrival of the spring season to promote tourism and travel facilities. The national carrier unveiled discounted fares for flights to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore. The passengers have been offered reduced fares to travel through PIA while carrying 20-kilogram luggage at the price of Rs 7,500 for one side, whereas, Rs8,500 will be charged for travelling with 40-kg luggage. According to the PIA spokesperson, the new fares will come into effect immediately. The spokesperson said that the fares have been reduced to facilitate tourists and nationals during the spring season. Earlier in December last year, PIA had introduced special fares to facilitate travellers willing to visit the highest global peaks in Gilgit Baltistan’s Skardu and Gilgit. The national flag carrier had announced that it would now be charging a minimum one-way fare of Rs6,915 from passengers travelling from Islamabad to Skardu and Gilgit areas of the federally-administered region.













