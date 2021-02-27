Hamza Shikoh still in limelight in 20th Sindh Amateur Golf Championship

KARACHI: Hamza Shikoh, the young one of Karachi Golf Club, maintained his top position after conclusion of the second round of the 20th Sindh Amateur Golf Championship at the Karachi Club Golf Course here on Saturday. The second round yesterdat saw the first round leader Hamza came across a slightly blemish oriented round, encountering stroke losses over a few holes, mainly due to missed putts. Yet his first day’s excellence enabled him to stay as the top contender and look suitably fastened up and heading towards a victory directed march. Hamza had a round of gross 71 on the first day and as against this his score for the second round was gross 76, the aggregate for the championship adding up to gross 147, three over par.

On the final day on Sunday (today), his nearest challengers are Saim Shazli (KGC), considered a meticulous one, and Arsalan Khan (AGC) who is untiring and energetic and hence expectations are that the ultimate triumphant one will have to play persistently well on the final day. Saim and Arsalan were bracketed at a two days gross aggregate score of 148, merely one stroke behind Hamza. Also well placed were two sturdy and resilient ones of the host club at a two days gross aggregate score of 151. They were Yashal Shah, a golfer of lofty ability, and Omar Khan, a commendable performer under competitive conditions. Omar clawed his way back into contention through a spirited round yesterday. His score of gross 72 enabled him to appear among the top five position holders.

Some more contestants who are not too far behind but capable of producing shocks are Lt Cdr Saeed Khan at 152 along with Mohammed Ahmad Mannan, Saad Habib at 154, Anser Mehmood at 156, Syed Atif Shah at 157 and Omar Khalid also at 157.

The women’s title was secured by Dania Syed of AGC Golf Club. The women’s contest was played over two rounds and Dania managed to earn success through an impressive second round score of 75 and a winning aggregate of 158. Aania Farooq had to be content with the runner-up slot, her two rounds scores being 83 and 81 and a total of 164. Abiha Anam Syed attained third position. The race for honours in the senior amateur section was intense as quite a few capable ones played remarkably well to look poised for winning positions. Khurram Khan played superbly to come up with a gross score of 73. Three strokes behind him was Asad IA Khan who played admirably well. Three seniors of prominence are bunched together at a gross score of 78. They are Sohail Rana, Azhar Abbas and Syed Vaqar Hassan.