Leeds great Lorimer in hospice battling long-term illness

LONDON: Leeds United’s record goalscorer Peter Lorimer is battling a long-term illness in a hospice, the Premier League club said. Lorimer, 74, was a part of Don Revie’s great side of the 1960s and 70s, winning two league titles, the FA Cup and League Cup. He was also in the Leeds side that lost the European Cup final to Bayern Munich in 1975, famously having a goal disallowed due to a controversial offside decision. The attacking midfielder, who earned the nicknames HotShot, Lash and Thunderboots for his powerful strikes, scored 238 goals for Leeds across two spells with the club. “Sadly we can confirm that Peter Lorimer is currently in a hospice battling a long term illness,” Leeds said in a statement. “Peter, his wife Sue and their family would like some privacy at this time, but also want to thank the Leeds United fans across the world for their wonderful messages of support. “The club will update fans on Peter’s progress in due course. He won 21 caps for Scotland and featured in all their matches in the 1974 World Cup.













