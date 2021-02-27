PTI lawmakers, allies in contact with PPP: Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has claimed that lawmakers from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf are in contact with the PPP and his party is giving the government a tough time in the upcoming Senate elections.

Addressing a rally in Kohat on Saturday, the PPP leader said that it was too late for the PTI-led government to hold a dialogue with their allies as they are in contact with PPP. “It is an opportunity for them to prove whether they are with the people or with the puppet government,” Bilawal said.

Bilawal claimed that the federal government is upset over the nomination of former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani as a PDM candidate from Islamabad, saying if Finance Minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh succeeds, it would lead to increasing inflation and further enslavement by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). “Success of Yousaf Raza Gilani would add to the prestige of the Senate and democracy will succeed,” he claimed.

He said that there would be a long-march after the Senate elections which will send the ‘illegitimate’ prime minister home. “Whether it is politicians, the judiciary, the army or government employees, the only way to eradicate the scourge of corruption is to ensure the implementation of the law, equally on all,” he said.

He claimed that PTI has been at the forefront of corruption and has broken all records. “Inflation today in Pakistan is higher than in Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The 18th amendment and the NFC award will be protected from this rigged government and will not be allowed to end,” the PPP leader said.