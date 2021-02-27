Hamza released on bail, not acquitted: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has said that those who mercilessly looted the national exchequer in the past are stubbornly claiming that no corruption has been proven against them.

In a series of tweets in connection with release of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz on Saturday, the information minister said these elements filled their pockets at the cost of the people of the country.

The information minister said the elders of Hamza Sharif and Maryam Nawaz promoted the culture of corruption in the country, destroying the nation’s morality. He said that Hamza Sharif has been released on bail and not acquitted. He said Hamza Sharif should discuss matters pertaining to his case before the court.

Earlier, Hamza, addressing the workers after his release, said the government, despite being in power for nearly three years could not prove that the PML-N leaders were involved in a “penny’s worth of corruption”.

Hamza said the government officials are “lying” to the people with their claims on television of having proof against the opposition. “They ask for cuts from [Broadsheet] officials,” he alleged.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government has set the “worst example” of seeking “revenge” — they could not find anything on Rana Sanaullah, so they framed him in a drug case.

The allegations levelled against the PML-N leadership are based on assumptions, he claimed, adding when the government “failed” in proving corruption against the opposition, PM Imran Khan “turned his anger towards the people and hiked up prices”.

“In three years, the PTI government has been fully exposed in front of the people,” he claimed.