Twitter abuzz with memes of Abhinandan, MiG-21, fantastic tea

Even though it has been two years since the Balakot airstrike occurred, Twitterati are still not over the Operation Swift Retort and have a lot to share with their loving neighbours, including some fantastic tea.

For the unversed, the possibility of which is rare, Pakistan shot down two Indian aircraft violating its airspace on February 27, 2019, capturing one pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The incident not only improved Pakistan’s reputation globally but also unearthed a trove of memes surrounding a video released by the Pakistani military, featuring Abhinandan. In the video, he went on to acknowledge how well he had been treated and assured his Indian co-pilots that our “tea is fantastic.”

“I’d like to put this on record: I will not change my statement even when I go back to my country. The officers of the Pakistan Army have looked after me very well, starting from the captain who rescued me from the mob, from the soldiers, and thereafter, the officers of the unit I was taken to. I would expect my army to behave in the same way. And I’m very impressed with the Pakistan Army.”

Following this, an officer probed, “I hope you like the tea?” to which Abhinandan replied, “The tea is fantastic, thank you.”

Abhinandan was also sent back to India as a gesture of peace on March 1, but Pakistanis have been sipping on the joke which doesn’t seem to lose its taste, since then. A statue of the Indian pilot has also been installed at the PAF Museum in Karachi and many take a jibe at it to this day.

Thus, on Saturday, many took to Twitter to wish India a Happy Surprise Day, including Fakhr e Alam, who took a dig at the Indian Air Force saying, “Surprise Day Mubarak! Anyone else looking for Pakistani hospitality or a fantastic cup of tea, please do come visit.”

But on a kinder and stern note, he went on, “Remember: Pakistan wants peace with all its neighbours. We have offered dialogue many times. But when lunatics blinded with ego, an extreme ideology and a looming election decide to challenge our sovereignty, we are united as a nation and we respond with surprises.”

Shaan Shahid also shared, “#topgun you make us Proud, the nation honours you with #Love , #prayers , and #respect true sons of the soil . #27thfeb2019 #makepeacenotwar #balakotairstrike #PAF #abhinandan #2yearsoffantastictea #mig21 #Pakistanairforcezindabad #pakarmyzindabad @OfficialDGISPR”

Meanwhile, a user also shared a video of Abhinandan being taken into custody in a car with a ‘pawri’ spin on it.

Others revamped old jokes about Abhinandan’s cup of tea being quite an expensive one.

Twitter also saw cakes reading ‘Happy Surprise Day’.

The micro blogging site witnessed users sharing an array of photos of celebrities from around the world, drinking tea with the hashtag #World’sBiggestTeaParty. A photo of Virat Kohli about to have tea also made it.

Not only that, the PSL6 stadium screens also shared ads from several tea brands who revamped Abhinandan’s ‘Tea is fantastic’ to fit their brand identities. Ali Hassan, a Twitter user, went on to honour Abhinandan by sharing one of these adds with a tweet. “Paying homage to one of the greatest pilots in history, whose face shows tears of joy. Our cup of tea cost him his MiG-21 and he still bought it.”

Sadaf Ikram, another user, added, “Thank you Abhinandan for fueling creative thinking in Pakistanis!” as she shared a truck art of him with the saying, “Professional ban, Abhinandan ban.”

Another shared a photoshopped image of a cup of tea with the Indian pilot’s pictured on it, as well as a Pakistani soldier posing next to the debris of the downed Indian plane.

Going with the cricket theme, another person shared an image of Abhinandan sipping tea on the “Strategic Timeout” board on display at the PSL.