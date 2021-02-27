Tree Plantation Drive by Go Green Lahore, PHA and the Urban Unit

Go Green Lahore, PHA and the Urban Unit, Govt. of the Punjab organized a plantation drive at the Nursery Ground Park Gulberg Lahore to celebrate the onset of spring in the city. The aim was to reinforce the significance of tree plantation for clean and healthy environment for safe lives of citizens. The dignitaries present on the occasion were Malik Amin Aslam Federal Minister and Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Climate Change, and senior representatives from the Urban Unit. Over 100 saplings were planted by the chief guest and other participants on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Malik Amin Aslam said, “I am honored to be present here. The organizers have been doing a great job by planting trees quite regularly in the city with a pledge to make environment beautiful and green. I am thankful to Go Green Lahore for providing saplings and barrels and making this plantation drive successful. We hope to receive continuous support from them even in future to materialize the dream of Green and Clean Pakistan.”

M. Omar Masud CEO The Urban Unit said, “Tree plantation is very important for the community and this initiative will go a long way in inculcating awareness among the common people about environment conservation.”

Emphasizing the need to protect and conserve environment Ms. Zahra Gillani President Go Green Lahore said, “Go Green Lahore has always been keen to conserve the environment. We propagate sustainable ways in all our practices. I am happy to see the enthusiasm exhibited by the community and participants who have come forth for the drive. Let us all pledge not only to plant trees but also nurture them.”

Ms. Zahra thanked all the participants & stakeholders and distributed the certificates among them.