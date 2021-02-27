Ministry says new variant less deadly as Covid-19 kills 33 more

The Ministry of National Health Services has confirmed the presence of a new coronavirus variant in the country and said that the authorities are closely monitoring the cases by using a modern surveillance system.

The health ministry on Saturday confirmed the emergence of a new Covid-19 variant in Pakistan which was detected in the United Kingdom (UK) for the first time. In a declaration, the ministry said that the new SARS-CoV-2 variant is less deadly, however, it is fast-spreading.

It stated that the health authorities are using a modern surveillance system to hold close monitoring of the developments of the new variant of the coronavirus. The nationals have been asked to strictly follow the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) against Covid-19. The health authorities also instructed citizens to ensure being vaccinated in accordance with the prescribed time.

Earlier in January, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had confirmed the two cases of the highly contagious coronavirus variant that first emerged in the UK have been detected in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic claimed 33 more lives in the past 24 hours, surging the overall death toll to 12,837, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Saturday.

According to the NCOC, 1,315 fresh cases were reported during the aforementioned period, lifting up the national tally of cases to 578,797. The total count of active cases is 21,554 and out of them 1,538 patients were stated to be in critical condition.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,013 patients recovered from the virus while so far total recoveries have been 544,406. A total of 39,086 tests were conducted across the country during the past 24 hours, while so far 8,912,918 samples have been tested.

Punjab recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths over the last 24 hours, followed by Sindh, the NCOC said. Out of 33 fatalities, 14 occurred in Punjab, 13 in Sindh, five in KP and one in AJK.

Out of the total number of deaths, 5,337 deaths have occurred in Punjab, 4,335 in Sindh, 2,070 in KP, 496 in Islamabad, 200 in Balochistan, 297 in AJK and 102 in G-B.

Meanwhile, the government of Punjab on Saturday notified withdrawal of all restrictions after a decreasing curve of coronavirus cases in the province.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare has notified withdrawal of the restrictions imposed in the province under Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Ordinance 2020.

The restriction of limited working hours for business activities and leisure places has been withdrawn under the notification. Moreover, the condition of 50 percent staff of offices working at homes has also been taken back, according to the notification.

“The shrines will also open their doors in the province from March 15,” Secretary Health retired Capt. Muhammad Usman has said in a statement.