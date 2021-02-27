Peace efforts not be construed as weakness, says Asad Qaisar

Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaisar Saturday said that our efforts to establish peace in the region should not be deemed as weakness adding that dauntless struggle of Kashmiris would soon take them to the threshold of freedom.

He was addressing a public gathering after inaugurating Rs 95 million a flood protective embankment project and Sui gas provision scheme of project of Rs 4.4 million in Pabini area of district Swabi.

The ceremony was also addressed by Provincial Minister, Shahram Tarakai, CM aide, Abdul Karim Khan, MPAs, Aaqib Ullah and Haji Rangraiz Khan.

He said that stance of government has clarified that we want peace and our peace-promoting policy should not be construed as weakness. He said that Indian government has unleashed a wave of brutality against innocent Kashmiris in occupied valley adding oppression of Indian would fail to subdue the courage and spirit of Kashmir people. He said that we are a peaceful nation and wants to establishment tranquility in the region aiming prosperity and progress of the people.

Criticizing opposition parties, he said that government wants to stop horse trading and ensure holding of elections in a fair and transparent way. On the contrary, he said, Maryam Nawaz tried to win senate seat by dividing the nation and chanted slogans of Jag Punjabi Jag. He said that ill planned policies of previous government created a quagmire of economic problems by committing corruption and misdeeds. He said that efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan are producing results and the country has started journey of progress and growth.

Asad Qaiser said that 27th February is the day when this nation proved its mettle and determination to outcast its enemy in every kind of warfare tactics. He said that Pakistani forces have the strength and capabilities to surprise the enemy forces whenever they even think to harm this land of bravery and determination. He remarked that Pakistan is resolved to make every effort for regional and global peace however it has the right to retaliate aggression and force.

The speaker said that Imran Khan is continuously fighting for the self-determination cause of Kashmiri brethren. He said that resolution of Kashmir issue as per resolutions of United Nations would bring regional peace and prosperity. He said that Pakistan would continue to highlight Indian aggression and atrocities at every regional and international platform.

Asad Qaiser said that parliament being the true representative of people can offer solutions to socio-economic challenges faced by the country. He also mentioned that making Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state is the goal of the incumbent government. He mentioned that Pakistan is on the trajectory of growth and prosperity owing to its visionary leadership.