A little justice for Khashoggi

Over two years after dissident Saudi journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, was grissly dismembered, Washington has found the courage to formally call out Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in an intelligence report. In a move highly likely to outshine his predecessor’s “Maybe he did and maybe he didn’t!” rudderless response, the Biden administration has apparently put a stop to the unprecedented coddling Mohammad enjoyed under Donald Trump.

As per the report, the crown prince was alleged to be the mastermind behind the murder because of his absolute control of decision-making and the involvement of his top advisor and seven members of the personal security detail on top of his “support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad.” Having been a harsh critic of the crown prince, Khashoggi could probably not have escaped his wrath despite living in exile. Despite “Justice for Jamal” being a constant demand by his employees at the Post, UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, human rights activists around the world and even senators at home, it took the US until now to publicly acknowledge what had generally been known since the fall of 2018. Following Biden’s report and his phonecall to King Salman on “universal human rights,” a new Khashoggi Ban has been introduced to restrict visas for individuals directly engaged in “serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities.” Also making headlines are sanctions against the crown prince’s Tiger Squad–accused of ring-leading the murder in Istanbul.

Biden’s sterner measures and inclination for normal communication channels with Riyadh have made it clear that MBS would no longer enjoy the privileged access to the White House he was cossetted by Trump. He has even stopped the sale of arms shipment worth billions of dollars that Saudis were to use in their war against Yemen.

Yet those who believe Mr President would make an example out of the most powerful person in the Persian Gulf (travel ban and asset freeze) are in for a huge disappointment. Washington is still standing at the same intersection as last year when it comes to its relationship with its prime Middle Eastern ally. During his phone call, the president made it a point to discuss their longstanding partnership. Simply put, his administration has acknowledged that breaking off ties with a political ally (against Iran), a friend of Israel and a mega trade partner (to the tune of tens of billions of dollars) is far too grave a risk. The very fact that King Salman holds the buttons to disrupt the world oil market whenever he wishes further weakens the case for those who wish to punish the all-powerful prince. Imposing sanctions against a de facto head of government would have, definitely, left the US in a tight corner!

How this public release would tilt the ties between two superpowers remains to be seen. But with a little tightening of the screws, the US has at least put forward its demand for a more transparent relationship. Biden has, indeed, sent in a message that lawlessness would not stand. Whether MBS and his allies take it to mean an end to their alleged games of blood or a trumpet of war would spell their next move on the chessboard of international politics. *