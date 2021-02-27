Balakot–Two Years On

It has been two years since our armed forces had chivalrously fought back Indian midnight airstrike at the de facto border of the Kashmir valley. Not only did our majestic shaheens take down their warplane, but an Indian pilot also ended up a prisoner behind enemy lines.

If that extraordinary feat did not put an end to the constant blaring of Indian war horns, our gracious olive branch (sending back Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman to his soil) should, most definitely, have done the deed. But–and there’s always room for this magical word–the warmongering continued on that side of the border. Politicians dying to use the war hysteria for election gains kept appearing on the magic boxes with wild claims (around 400 killed in the strike, bombing of terror training camp, Islamabad shaking in its knees). There was an utter ruckus on Indian media as newscasters shouted for retaliation. Still, the cherry on the cake was a botched-up video confession of a former Pakistani diplomat that made rounds on many media houses regarding the strike casualties. In the blink of an eye, the viral video was called out as fabricated.

Thankfully, these calls for war have faded, but those asking for the last word continue with their propaganda.

The whole country is immensely proud of its airforce for giving such a befitting response to Indian aggression. Pakistani pilots’ firm resolve would be remembered for decades to come. Their swift operation would deter Indian forces from such incursions in the near future. Despite being fully capable to defend its borders from any misadventures, our strong inclination to concord should have been appreciated by the international community. In being transparent about what had transpired in Balakot, Pakistan has tried hard to show it has nothing to hide. Sending the Indian commander back with state protocol indicated another praiseworthy gesture of peace. PM Khan had to endure a severe backlash from the hawkish elements in Islamabad for not giving in to delirium and even inviting Indian to the deliberations table.

Notwithstanding his hand of friendship, India’s jingoism is still busy at play with constant chest-thumping; awarding Abhinandan with the third-highest gallantry medal and the reconstruction of public narrative (through a brigade of Bollywood films). India appears determined to convince the world of its version of events. Call it propaganda or sowing the seeds for the next election cycle, the Modi administration talks gullibly of nuclear war as if Hiroshima never happened. Have they already forgotten the massive casualties; the barren lands and thousands of deformed babied (that continue to be born to this day)? Imran Khan has been spot-on in his warnings about war. These messy affairs are easy to start. Getting out of them–that too unhurt–is another story. Perhaps, our neighbour will learn this someday! *