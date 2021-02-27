New textile policy under consideration: Asad Umar

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday said a new textile policy is being formulated and industrialists of the city will also benefit the most from it. During a briefing to businessmen and industrialists at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCC) here, he said issues relating to the special economic zone under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) came under consideration. The minister said, “In the second phase of the CPEC, we will upgrade our manufacturing sector on solid footing with Chinese cooperation and necessary steps in this regard will be taken soon.” Responding to a question, he said the entire textile industry was developing due to effective policies of the government.













