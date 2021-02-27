PM lays foundation stone of first-ever Central Business District in Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday laid the foundation-stone of the country’s first-ever Central Business District in Lahore, a commercial hub aimed at ensuring ease-of-doing-business. The concept will plan activities in accordance with the market requirements and as per the unique dynamics of each district.

Addressing at the foundation-laying ceremony, the Prime Minister said the project would touch the trading volume of Rs 6,000 billion with its first phase of Commercial and Business Hub to generate activities worth Rs 1,300 billion.

“With huge tenders involved, this project will witness a major take off in short span of time and also transform Lahore into a modern city,” he said. The Prime Minister said the environment-friendly and urban generation project will be carried out on vertical principles with construction of high-rise buildings. He regretted that earlier, lack of planning resulted in haphazard expansion of big cities like Lahore and Karachi that became unmanageable with time. He stressed that vertical construction was the effective-most solution for the management of big cities in order to accommodate maximum population. Imran Khan said the Central Business District would ensure environment-friendly policies with its unique features of botanical gardens and green spaces. The Prime Minister said he was the biggest supporter of preservation and conservation of environment and always emphasized on considering the environmental aspect while carrying out any project.