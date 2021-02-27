Sponsoring CAS Open Golf Championship: BankIslami Strikes it the Right Way!

BankIslami, Pakistan’s leading Islamic bank, sponsored the 40th CAS Open Golf Championship this year, at Airmen Golf Course & Recreational Park. The tournament was organized under the supervision of the Pakistan Airforce from the 4th to the 7th of February, 2021. It’s one of the biggest golf championships in Pakistan, the event spanned over 4 days, with competition between professionals, amateurs, and AGC members.

Commenting on the sponsorship event, BankIslami President and CEO, Syed Amir Ali stated, “BankIslami continues to provide simple mediums for financial inclusion to Pakistanis, making sure that all operations are carried out in a technologically advanced and Shariah compliant manner. Our product offerings speak for themselves, and through this sponsorship of the Golf championship, we aim to grab the attention of local golf enthusiasts to explore the convenience security and peace of mind that BankIslami offers.”