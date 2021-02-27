TPL Trakker to Power Mr. Mahir ‘s Handyman Marketplace

TPL Trakker, Pakistan’s leading IoT Company providing Tracking, Telematics, Mapping and Location Based Services and Solutions, has partnered with Mr. Mahir, an online marketplace allowing skilled and experienced local professionals, to connect with customers looking for maintenance and handyman services. Following the partnership, TPL Trakker’s Location Based Service (LBS) APIs will power Mr. Mahir’s handyman services platform. Mr. Mahir, a homegrown startup, is a marketplace with over 800 professionals who have successfully enhanced their livelihood through this platform. Mr. Mahir requires an efficient and cost-effective LBS provider that is finely tuned to provide optimal, customized services. With the largest location based dataset covering 400 cities, 4.5 million geocoded addresses and 600,000 km of road network, TPL Trakker is ideally positioned to meet the needs of Mr.Mahir, supporting their continued growth and success in the On-Demand Services Industry. Several startups and established businesses in Pakistan are testing and choosing TPL Trakker’s LBS APIs to make their assets location-enabled. This past year alone, TPL Trakker has grown its client base significantly by partnering with several brands in the Telecommunications sector as well as the On-Demand Delivery Services sector.













