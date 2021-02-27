Double-World Cup winner Yusuf announces retirement from all cricket

NEW DELHI: Yusuf Pathan, the big-hitting all-rounder who was part of the Indian teams that won the 2007 World T20 as well as the 2011 World Cup, has announced his retirement from all forms of the game. “The time has come today for me to put a full stop to this innings of my life,” Pathan, 38, said in a statement, which he released on social media. Yusuf, who last played for India on March 30, 2012 in a T20I in Johannesburg, played 57 ODIs and 22 T20Is between 2007 and 2012. In ODIs, he scored 810 runs at an average of 27.00 and strike rate of 113.60, with two centuries, while also picking up 33 wickets. In T20Is, his 236 runs came at a strike rate of 146.58, and he also picked up 13 wickets. He made his first-class debut for Baroda in the 2001-02 season, not long after he had made a name as a batsman who could hit a long ball and an offspinner who had a knack of picking up wickets when he was picked in the Baroda Under-16 team. He moved up the rungs quickly.













