Pregnant Ellie Goulding performs on The Graham Norton Show

Pregnant Ellie Goulding took to the stage for her first public performance in six months during recording for The Graham Norton Show.

The 34-year-old star was flanked by backing singers as she sang New Love, her upbeat new single with electronic music supergroup Silk City – producers Mark Ronson and Diplo.

Goulding, who is 30 weeks pregnant, wore a baby blue dress featuring a ruffled train, which she completed with zebra print boots and over-sized drop earrings.

Her last major public performance was at the V&A Museum in August for a promotional virtual performance of her chart-topping fourth album, Brightest Blue.

The episode, which will air on Friday, will also see host Norton chatting to Hollywood star Kate Winslet and actors Stanley Tucci and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

On Wednesday, Goulding made her first public appearance since announcing the news, posing for the cameras at the launch of boxer Anthony Joshua’s Boss fashion collection in London’s Regent Street.

Goulding revealed in an interview with British Vogue on Tuesday that she and art dealer husband Caspar Jopling are expecting.

She found out she was pregnant on their one-year wedding anniversary and said it had come as a surprise to them both. She told the magazine: “That was not the plan. The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality. Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human.

“I want a better word than womanly, (but) I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon, presenter Fearne Cotton, singers Ava Max and Nina Nesbitt and comedian Daisy May Cooper were among those who sent their congratulations following the news.

Goulding and Jopling tied the knot in a glamorous wedding at York Minster on August 31 2019.

The chart-topper wore a traditional bespoke wedding gown with a veil and train designed by Natacha Ramsay-Levi for Chloe, while Mr Jopling opted for a suit from Savile Row tailors Huntsman.