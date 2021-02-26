PM’s second telephone interaction with public postponed

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s second interaction with the public over the telephone, scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed with a definitive date yet to be announced. This follows the prime minister’s earlier interaction with the public on February 1, when he answered questions of people who called in.

During his first speech after becoming prime minister, PM Imran Khan promised he would be “answerable” before the people twice every month in a “Question Hour” in the National Assembly.

During the last interaction, he explained the government’s policies to the people and said he would deliver good news about the economy periodically.