FM reiterates Pakistan’s consistent support to Afghan peace process

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reiterated Pakistan’s consistent support to the Afghan peace process. He was talking to the Special Representative of Afghan President, Mohammed Omer Daudzai, who called on him on Friday. The foreign minister reiterated that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the best interest of Pakistan. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has always stressed that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict. The foreign minister underlined that the continuing incidents of violence inside Afghanistan served to undermine progress achieved in the Afghan peace process. He said the continuation of violence would strengthen spoilers, who do not wish to see the return of peace in the region. The foreign minister underscored that the Afghan leadership must seize this historic opportunity and workout an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region. Qureshi expressed the hope that the intra-Afghan negotiations would lead to its desired objectives of a sovereign, peaceful and stable Afghanistan. Earlier on February 22, it was reported that Pakistan will attend a crucial meeting later this month in Moscow, which is being convened by Russia with an aim to restart the stalled Afghan peace process, officials and diplomatic sources confirmed.













