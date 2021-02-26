Italian ambassador inaugurates MMUN at Millennium College

Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese with Albana Andreas inaugurated three-day mega event Millennial Model United Nations (MMUN) 2021 at the Flagship Millennium College Campus in Islamabad, according to a press release issued by the organization.

The MMUN 2021 with the theme World Dynamics during Covid 19 is the outcome of the aspirant and motivated students of Millennium College Campus I-9/3, Islamabad. Present on the occasion were Education Counsellor of Republic of Turkey Dr Ilhami Ayransi, Director of China Media Group Chen Xiang, The Millennium Education CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, Executive Director Anna Faisal and Director Sabina Zakir.

Ambassador of Republic of Italy Andreas Ferrarese in his speech to the delegates expressed his pleasure in witnessing the event and stressed that education is the best investment for the future of the country. He further shed light on his own MUN experiences as a student and how they helped pave the path of his diplomatic career. Moreover, he spoke on the fact that Italy and Pakistan maintain extensive bilateral, friendly and economic cooperation since decades and that there is a lot of potential and opportunities for the two countries to further cement their relations.

The opening ceremony was marked by some breath-taking performances by the Millennials which included a flag-parade with national anthems of both Pakistan and Italy, artistic performances and a motivational speech by Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, wherein he inspired the educated youth to play a significant role in sensitizing the international community and to maximize their skills of diplomacy as Millennium Model United Nations is built on open minds and fresh ideas- the essence of successful diplomacy. He further called Millennials as tomorrow’s leaders and added that seeing all students combined is a timely reminder that together as a nation we can beat every calamity, pandemic or disaster if we stand united.

The three-day event is to be a mix of various elements such as cultural diversity, intellectual mind set and delegates from sister campuses nationwide who get to win a memorable experience. It is a platform where students will come together to find solutions to problems through constructive debate and an exchange of ideas to discuss the most important issues and crisis related to the pandemic struck world. The conference opened opportunities for the students to be truly engaged in the learning process which has been missing since long due to pandemic. Students at Millennium College Campus I-9/3, Islamabad, understand that in the near future the focus of dynamics of the world has shifted from specialized knowledge to a more holistic development of the individual and that the world needs leaders that can resolve local and global issues through peaceful negotiations.

The exclusive MMUN 2021, Conference marked the opening for the inspiration for the youth to help shape the world based on justice, solidarity, liberty and peace for all even during hard times such Covid-19. The conference has opened opportunities for the students to be truly engaged in the learning process – delegates will not only be learning about the UN system or global affairs from a textbook, they will be living their learning experience as young diplomats.