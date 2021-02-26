NLC wins CSR Award 2021

The National Logistics Cell (NLC) won corporate social responsibility (CSR) award for its distinctive role in promotion skill development through technical and vocational training of youth in various parts of the country.

The award was conferred on NLC at 13th International CSR Summit & Awards 2021 held here. The coveted award is a recognition of immense contributions being extended by NLC in skill development of poor and vulnerable youth, particularly those living in the underprivileged areas of Pakistan.

The NLC is running five Applied Technologies Institutes (ATINs) located at Mandra, Dina, Amangarh, Gilgit and Khairpur Mirs. More than 62000 students have so far been trained in traditional as well as emerging (Hi Tech) skills at state of the art training facilities.

Apart from technical training and creating employment opportunities, NLC undertakes a dynamic CSR programme focusing on community betterment projects like construction of education facilities, basic healthcare services, sports facilities, provision of clean drinking water, and afforestation. Director ATINs Colonel Tassadaq Rashid (Retired) received award from Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar who was the chief guest at the ceremony.