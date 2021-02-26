LHC extends bail of PML-N MPA in AC torture case

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday extended interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Mian Naveed in a case pertaining to beating up the assistant commissioner (AC) Pakpattan. MPA Mian Naveed was booked for torturing the assistant commissioner of Pakpattan after Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident. The FIR was registered against PML-N MPA under charges of interfering in government duty, abduction of the government employees, and torture. The LHC bench hearing the plea summoned RPO Sahiwal along with a record of the case at the outset of the hearing, to which the SP said he is present in the court on behalf of the RPO, as he is ill. The court rejected the plea of AC seeking exemption from the court appearance. Later, the interim bail of the PML-N MPA was extended until March 16. The MPA was booked in the case over manhandling the assistant commissioner Pakpattan, after the latter sought an implementation upon the one-dish rule being enforced in the province.













