DHQ staffers get coronavirus inoculation

The Covid-19 vaccination drive has started with the inoculation of the health staff of district headquarter (DHQ) hospital Landi Kotal here on Friday.

It is worth mentioning here that China gifted 1.2 millions Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan.

As per the government policy, the coronavirus vaccine will be administered to the health staff across the country that will be followed by the vaccination of common citizens.

In the presence of Landi Kotal Assistant Commissioner Akbar Iftekhar Ahmad and other health and administrative officials, the vaccine was administered to Dr Muhammad, the deputy medical superintendent (DMS).

Akbar Iftekhar Ahmad said that health staff rendered matchless sacrifices while tackling the deadly coronavirus therefore their safety was a must.

Keeping in view menace prevailed at the Pak-Afghan sharing border, Torkham, it was required to protect the health staff as they acted as front line crew to react first to any emergency, he added.

In charge of the vaccination center Dr Ihsan said that in the first phase they received 250 doses that would be administered to the registered health staff.

He added that step by step corona vaccine would be administered to all the health crew of the hospital that would be followed by general masses who prior applied for registration would be benefitted of the facility.

Pakistan so far has confirmed 577482 persons infected of Covid-19 among those 12804 have died while 542393 persons have recovered.