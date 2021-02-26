CPEC to change economic fate of Balochistan people: Masood

Describing Balochistan as a strategically important federating unit of the country, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has said when Balochistan will achieve prosperity, the whole of Pakistan will be prosperous. The President expressed these views during a meeting with a 14-member delegation of journalists led by Ilias Kamboh, President Hub Press Club, here at President House on Friday.

He said after the completion of development projects under the China-Pakistan Corridor, a new era of progress and prosperity will usher in Balochistan and it will turn the economic fate of the Baloch people.

The people of Balochistan should have faith and confidence that the whole of Pakistan, including Azad Kashmir, wants to see them prosperous and developed and with the grace of Almighty Allah, the time is not far when investors from all over the world will come to Balochistan and create jobs, business and employment opportunities in the province.

Expressing his deep gratitude to the people, government and media of Balochistan for consistently expressing their solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the media should raise awareness about the opportunities that will arise for the development and the prosperity of the province in the coming time.