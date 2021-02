Pakistan signs landmark 10-year LNG supply deal with Qatar

ISLAMABAD: Qatar will provide Pakistan three million ton Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) for 10 years as the two countries entered into an agreement on Friday.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Central Business District ceremony in Lahore, the prime minister said that his government had been trying to negotiate this deal for the past one year.

“When a difficult time comes upon the nation, a country has to think of ‘out-of-the-box’ solutions,” he said. “Pakistan went through a decade of darkness,” he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan witnessed the signing of agreement that took place here at the PM House.

Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Qatar’s Energy Minister Saad Sherida al-Kaabi inked the agreeement.

Qatar’s Minister al-Kaabi termed as “historic” the agreement with Pakistan and expressed confidence that it would open up new vistas of development.

He said Qatar would also promote bilateral cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

Special Assistant to PM on Petroleum Nadeem Babar said the agreement would prove helpful in fulfilling Pakistan’s energy needs.