Schools to resume 5-day classes from Monday: Shafqat

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has announced that all the schools would resume regular 5-day classes from Monday (March 1). In a series of tweets on Thursday, the education minister said that all schools will go back to regular 5-day classes from Monday. “Restrictions imposed in some major cities on schools to conduct staggered classes was only till February 28,” he added.

Shafqat Mehmood said that the announcement applies to every educational institution in the designated cities where restrictions had been imposed. “Allah SWTs infinite mercy that we are returning to normal,” he said.

He further clarified that all educational institutions will continue to observe normal corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) such as physical distancing, mask-wearing and ensuring hand washing facilities.

The country this week announced it would ease a number of coronavirus restrictions, including lifting time limits on commercial activities, allowing indoor dining at restaurants from March 15.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said in a statement on Wednesday that it had devised new rules after a “comprehensive review” of the coronavirus situation. “Time-limit lifted from commercial activities and amusement parks, condition of 50% work from home removed,” NCOC said. “Indoor wedding ceremonies will be allowed from 15th March 21 … Indoor dining allowed from 15th March subject to the review on 10th March.” The NCOC also allowed cinemas and shrines to reopen from March 15, with coronavirus guidelines in place. “Wearing of mask, social distancing, smart lockdowns will continue and will be ensured,” the body said.

It said Pakistan Super League pool matches would be allowed with 50% spectators while “full attendance” would be permitted at semifinals and the final match of the tournament.

The NCOC added that these rules could be reviewed and revised whenever necessary.