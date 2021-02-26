Fazl demand re-election in Kurram

Head of the opposition parties’ alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman has hurled rigging allegation at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Kurram by-election, demanding the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce re-election.

Talking to the media persons on Thursday, Rehman, who also heads Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl(JUI-F) further alleged that rigging is unacceptable, saying bogus votes were found in the area and the ECP should declare the PTI candidate ineligible.

He observed that the results were changed and the undeserving candidate was made to win. “We reject such results. In the by-elections, officials of the Election Commission were either involved or helpless, but the electoral authority, instead of taking a notice, has held the results of the polls,” he alleged.

“ECP should make its decision,” the veteran politician demanded, saying, “rigging is what it is regardless of who’s involved. The authority should announce re-polls in the constituency.”

Rehman rejected the notion that the establishment is neutral, saying there is no evidence to suggest so. “There is no evidence of the establishment being neutral. We are firm on our stance regarding the 2018 general elections,” he added.

Two days ago, during a meeting with the Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and PDM’s nominee for Senate’s chairmanship, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that the establishment was neutral on this matter.

”The judges observed that the Constitution did not provide any provision for secret voting in the Senate,” he noted, saying that when such is the case, the Parliament steps in to interpret the matter. The court, he maintained, should abstain from becoming a party in the case. The JUI-F chief further said that the government is all set to be surprised with PDM’s victory in the polls. He further said that the Senate’s elections have nothing to do with the planned march towards the federal capital. “The convoys will head to Islamabad on March 26 as planned,” he added.