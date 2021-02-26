PAF fully capable to defend country against any misadventure: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is fully capable of defending the country against any misadventure of the adversaries.

The President said this on Thursday while addressing a ceremony organised by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to celebrate the golden jubilee of mirage aircraft as the grand war machine completed its 50 years successfully.

President Alvi said that PAF has proved its mettle on various occasions by giving a befitting response to adversaries, especially to Pakistan’s belligerent neighbour India, despite limited resources. He said that Pakistan wants peace, but any hostile move will be retaliated strongly as was done on 27 February in 2019 when PAF shot down Indian aircraft.

The President said that the Kashmir issue should be resolved in light of the UN resolutions for enduring peace in the region. He appreciated the services of PAF engineers and technicians for keeping the mirage aircraft fly, saying it is one of the leading air forces of the world, which fly their own manufactured fighter jets.

Dr Alvi said that Pakistan is the only country in the world, which successfully won the war on terror as a result of supreme sacrifices by the Armed Forces and the people of the country.