IK’s Sri Lanka visit cost exchequer 8-time less than Sharif’s: Gill

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka cost the national exchequer $34,800 while the cost of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s trip to the country in 2016 cost the national exchequer $276,266, showing the latter’s tour eight time costlier despite a gap of five years. This was revealed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill in a tweet on Thursday. He revealed the figures in an attempt to compare the cost of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trips to Sri Lanka. PM Khan made his maiden visit to Sri Lanka this week for two days since assuming office in 2018. His last visit to Sri Lanka was in 1986 when he was the captain of Pakistan cricket team. This was the first visit by a Pakistan prime minister to Sri Lanka since Nawaz’s 2016 tour. Dr Gill said that PM Khan spent less than Nawaz on his tour. Compared to the 2016 tour, this tour had more work, events and benefit, Dr Gill said. Dr Gill shared a picture of the two premiers with details of their trip costs to make his comparison.













