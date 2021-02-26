CTD’s role crucial in eradicating terrorism and extremism: IGP

Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that the role of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) is crucial in eradicating terrorist and extremist elements and terrorists in the province.

He said thanks to CTD’s intelligence-based operations in the province the incidents of terrorism have dropped significantly compared to previous years. He said that the process of cracking down on terrorists and their facilitators, especially financiers, should be continued while the activities of groups or organizations inciting extremism and sectarianism should be closely monitored. He further said that while continuing operations under the National Action Plan, the siege against extremist elements should be further tightened while action should be taken under zero tolerance for broadcasting speeches and content based on religious hatred and violation of Loudspeaker Act.

He said that search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations in sensitive districts should be intensified to eradicate the miscreants while district police teams should ensure full cooperation with CTD teams in these operations. He expressed these views while giving instructions to the officers during his visit to Punjab CTD Headquarters on Thursday.

During his visit to CTD Headquarters, Additional IG CTD Wasim Ahmed Khan while giving a briefing said that CTD has so far registered 1468 cases and arrested 1955 accused. During intelligence-based operations, 766 kg of explosives, 665 grenades, 57 suicide jackets, 1555 detonators and other items were recovered. During the operations, 164 SMGs, 363 pistols, 31 rockets, 07 launchers, 29948 bullets and 204 magazines were recovered. 1600 CDs 414 books, 5640 pamphlets / advertisements and 3994 magazines containing hateful material were recovered. A total of 367 cases were registered against hate speech and terrorist facilitators, while 485 accused involved in hate speech and 548 facilitators were arrested for aiding and abetting terrorists, he added. He further said that, CTD will continue to play its effective role in maintaining law and order and no sacrifice will be spared in the discharge of professional duties. IG Punjab commended CTD’s efforts in eradicating terrorist elements.

After the meeting, IG Punjab visited various departments of CTD Headquarters Punjab and reviewed the working of various departments and issued important instructions. He further said that modern technology during search, sweep, combing and intelligence based operations should be benefitted so that the process of elimination of terrorist elements may be expedited. At the end of the visit, IG Punjab had a meal with CTD corporals in the mess.