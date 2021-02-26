Cars prices may go up after air bags installation: PAMA chief

Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) Chairman Ali Asghar Jamali has said that Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the government to carry out legislation regarding installation of air bags in vehicles. Talking to a private television, Jamali said, “There doesn’t exist any such law in Pakistan at present. Almost all locally manufactured vehicles have air bags but those priced less than Rs1.5 million do not have this facility,” he said. Jamali pointed out that the prices of vehicles could go up after installation of air bags and this is not possible any time soon. Air bags are not manufactured in the country but are imported from abroad, he said, adding they need time to implement the court order. The Lahore High Court (LHC) has recently directed the Engineering Development Board (EDB) to ensure installation of safety air bags in all locally manufactured vehicles. The court made it mandatory for local auto manufacturers to install air bags in all vehicles. The Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association has shown willingness to implement the court order.













