Concordia Colleges Annual Debates Competition 2021

Under the supervision of Concordia Colleges, Annual Debates Competition was held at E-Library Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Tuesday, 23rd February 2021. Students and teachers from all over the Punjab Campuses participated. This competition was organised to not only build confidence in students but to enhance their skills. Beaconhouse Group Director Mr. Ali Raza graced this auspicious occasion with his presence as a chief guest and awarded shields and certificates to the winners.

To commend the consistent efforts of students, Mr. Ali Raza addressed this event and said that Concordia Colleges’ teachers and management not only focus on the education of the students but also polish their skills. He said, Concordia Colleges’ teachers focus on students’ extra and co-curricular activities and prepare them for future endeavors. This helps them to start their professional career with ease. Further, he added that Concordia Colleges is working on developing entrepreneurial skills in students with the mission that our students should become Job Creator instead of Job Seeker and support in strengthening Pakistan.

At the end of the ceremony, Group Director Ali Raza, General Manager Finance Sohail Siddiqui, Dean Academics Tahir Abbas, and Concordia’s management awarded shields to the guests and judges.