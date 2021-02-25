Former Olympian Rashidul Hassan says ‘ball in Prime Minister’s court’

LAHORE: Former Olympian Rashidul Hassan has lamented the present state of Pakistan hockey, demanding an immediate solution. Addressing a crowded press conference in Gojra on Thursday, hockey legend, a member of gold medal winning teams of Olympics (1984), World Cup (1982), Asian Games (1982), Asia Cup (1982 and 1985) and Junior World Cup (1979), came hard on the Pakistan Hockey Federation’s top brass, blaming them for Pakistan hockey’s steep decline. “During the tenure of present PHF president Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Pakistan’s world ranking has slipped down from 10th to 17th. Pakistan has failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.” He said the present top brass had badly damaged the game even at the grassroots level. “They indulge in clubs’ politics. Only boys from the clubs of PHF`s sycophants and supporters are called in the camps for national senior and junior teams,” he alleged.

As per the PHF constitution, the annual meeting of its Congress is supposed to be held every December. “But the PHF Congress meeting for the 2020 hasn’t been called as yet. The PHF is also bound to show the annual accounts statement to the Congress members. The accounts statement for 2020 is still awaited,” he added. “I, along with some other hockey stalwarts, met IPC Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza. We apprised her of the misdoings of the PHF. She fully agreed with us and has reportedly also informed the Prime Minister.” He said the Senate Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination had appointed a subcommittee headed by Senator Walid Iqbal. “The sub-committee met all the stake holders including former distinguished hockey players, PHF hierarchy and IPC secretary. In its report, the sub-committee recommended the immediate removal of PHF’s top officials. This recommendation appeared in the media as well.” Hassan wondered what was stopping the Prime Minister. “After all, the Prime Minister is the patron in chief of the PHF. He must take strict decisions based on merit to save Pakistan’s national game,” he concluded.