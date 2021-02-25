Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem aiming for gold at Tokyo Olympics

LAHORE: Javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem, a direct qualifier for the Tokyo Olympics, says he resumed his training two months ago after an eight-month break due to Covid-19 restrictions. “I resumed my training two months ago under the coaching of Ijaz Bukhari and by the grace of God I am throwing javelin at a distance of 86-metres plus, which I did at the South Asian Games to directly qualify for the Tokyo Olympics,” Arshad said while addressing a press conference here the other day. The 24-year-old Arshad said due to Covid-19 restrictions there was a lack of international competitions but added that he was determined to do give his best. He said the Pakistan Sports Board and the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) had chalked up a training plan for him and his preparations in this regard were well on target. During training, Arshad added, his main focus was to make himself mentally strong as it was an important factor on any competition day. “I am also practising to throw javelin both with and against the wind as the speed and direction of air on the day of the event will play a vital role,” the athlete underlined.The Khanewal-born Arshad said he had set the target to throw the javelin at 90-plus metres to ensure gold medal for Pakistan at the Olympics. It is pertinent to mention that the AFP has selected Kazakhstan as the venue for Arshad’s training, but due to Covid-19 restrictions the flights are suspended. However, in order to keep Arshad prepared, online training sessions with Kazakhstan coach Victor have been arranged for which all the necessary equipment has been provided to Arshad.













