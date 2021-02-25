Gold imports down by 53% in first seven months of current fiscal year

The gold imports into the country decreased by 52.99 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The gold imports during July-January (2020-21) were recorded at $4.732 million as compared to the imports of $10.067 million during July-January (2019-20), the data revealed.

In terms of quantity, Pakistan imported just 77 kilograms of gold during the period under review as compared to the imports of 244 kilograms last year, showing a decline of 68.44 percent.

On year-on-year basis, the gold imports into the country witnessed sharp decline of 61.07 percent during the month of January 2021 as compared to the imports of January 2020. The gold imports during January 2021 were recorded at $0.350 million against the imports of $0.899 million in January 2020.

In terms of quantity, the gold imports decreased by 72.22 percent from 18 kilograms during January 2020 to imports of just 5 kilograms in January 2021.

On month-on-month basis, the gold imports during January 2021 decreased by 28.72 percent when compared to the imports of $0.491 million in December 2020 while in terms of quantity, the imports decreased by 37.50 percent in January 2021 when compared to the imports of 8 kilogram in December 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s merchandize exports increased by 5.53 percent during the first seven months of the current fiscal year (2020-21) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The exports of the country during July-January (2020-21) were recorded at $14.242 billion against the exports of $13.496 billion during July-January (2019-20), according to the latest PBS data.

The imports during the period under review also increased by 6.92 percent by growing from $27.316 billion last year to $29.205 billion during the first seven months of current fiscal year.

Based on the figures, the country’s trade deficit increased by 8.27 percent during the first seven months as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The trade deficit during the first seven months of the current fiscal year was recorded at $14.963 billion against the deficit of $13.820 billion last year.

Telecom services:

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday said that the export of Information and communications technology(ICT) and Telecom services increased by 38 percent during the seven months of current year (2020-21) compared to last year.

In a tweet, he said that the country exported these services worth $1,119 million during July-January (2020-21) as against the export of $811 million during (2019-20).

On year on year basis, these exports also rose by 26 percent, from $128 million during January 2020 to $161 million during January 2021.

These exports now constitute a third of total exports of services and the government would cross USD2 billion this year, he added.

“We are glad to share that for Jul-Jan 2021 (7 months), exports of ICT & Telecom Services grew by 38% to USD 1,119 million as compared to USD 811 million in July-Jan 2020. In Jan 2021, these exports grew by 26% to USD 161 million as compared to USD 128 million during Jan 2020. These exports now constitute a third of our total export of services, and therefore are of strategic importance to us. Insha’Allah, we would cross the USD 2 billion this year”, he tweeted.