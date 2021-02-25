PEW calls for urgent steps to tackle escalating food crisis

Chairman Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) Brig (r) Aslam Khan has said the issue of food security is intensifying in the country which should be handled properly at the earliest. In a statement on Thursday, he said that the price of food items is increasing continuously which requires policy and administrative action by the government. He said that coronavirus has dented efforts to reduce poverty while the food mafia banked on the opportunity to maximize profits on the cost of masses. He said that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding agricultural development is laudable and it should be implemented without any delay. Chairman PEW said that the agriculture sector needs government and private investment, loans, ample water, quality seed, pesticides and urea to improve the situation. Before the coronavirus pandemic, food security had posed a serious threat to our national security but the threat has become even more noticeable since the pandemic which has the potential to aggravate poverty, he observed.













