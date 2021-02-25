CHAHYAY – Pakistan’s leading furniture and home accessories e-Marketplace acquires international investment!

It has been a tough reality for start-ups to establish a suitable business model that help achieve targets during COVID-19. However, this has not deterred Pakistan’s E-commerce industry, rather it has opened opportunities for investment within key marketplaces/services and platforms. Most recently, seeing the potential within the entrepreneurial space in Pakistan, a private American investment group “Strategic Insights Group (SIG)” saw an opportunity within Chahyay, an online furniture e-commerce store serving the Pakistani market.

Considered as one of the fast-growing and innovative furniture brands in Pakistan – Chahyay features furniture ranging from beds and dressing tables to study tables and mattresses at the lowest price of any online furniture store, without overlooking their capacity of over 200+ vetted and qualified local Pakistani vendors, addressing all categories of furniture and home accessories. Focused on an excellent customer experience as well as highly secured digital payments availability, customers can order without the worry of private information being shared.

Chahyay features a highly experienced logistics team able to deliver products as small as couch cushions to as large as entire furniture sets to every part of Pakistan, guaranteeing highest quality labor from skilled local Pakistani craftsmen. All Chahyay products meet international high quality control standards that have been put in place by experienced professionals. Looking to expand further, the e-commerce marketplace will be launching a mobile application, focusing on Augmented Reality by placing furniture within your home virtually – making patrons shopping experience more comfortable as well as provide a whole new user experience.

Speaking on the acquisition of Chahyay, team Chahyay has said “Our goal is to create a new industry standard based on an excellent customer experience using innovative technology solutions combined with local trusted expertise. With this standard in place, we plan to expand operations and product offerings across Pakistan and eventually globally.”

Initiated in Lahore Pakistan in 2018, Chahyay was founded by two young entrepreneurs. Over the course of 18 months, they were able to successfully establish an online e-commerce marketplace for high quality Pakistani manufactured furniture and by developing a nationwide logistics network were able to provide these products to customers all over Pakistan. SIG funded Chahyay’s growth in late 2020 and their management team have been working to transform Chahyay’s business model to scale up and across verticals. SIG sees great potential in Pakistan’s future for e-commerce and has indicated they are exploring multiple investment opportunities with startups in Pakistan.