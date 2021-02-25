Foreign reserves fall by $17m to $20.04bn

The foreign exchange reserves held by the country eased by $17 million to $20.04 billion by week ended February 19, 2021, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Thursday.

According to data published by the central bank, the foreign exchange reserves of the country were $20.05 billion by week ended February 12, 2021.

The reserves held by the central bank increased by $19 million to $12,908.70 million from $12,889.70 million recorded on February 12, 2021, showing a growth of 0.15 percent on a week-on-week basis. However, the foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks witnessed a decrease of $36 million to $7,132.9 million by week ended February 19, 2021 as compared with $7,168.9 million a week ago, showing a decline of 0.36 percent on a week-on-week basis.