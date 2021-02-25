Dollar falls for fourth straight day to Rs158.46

Pakistani rupee was appreciated by 30 paisas (+0.19 percent) against the US dollar on Thursday, making it the fourth straight day to gain against the greenback during the ongoing week.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the US dollar was opened at Rs158.76 and closed at Rs158.46. The rupee endured a relatively dull trading session with very little intraday movement, trading in a range of 18 paisa per USD showing an intraday high bid of Rs158.59 and an intraday low offer of Rs158.42.

Within the open market, the rupee was traded at 158.50/158.90 per USD. The rupee gained Re0.64 against the greenback during the last four days. The currency dealers said that rupee gained against the international currency owing to improved inflows of workers’ remittances and export payments. They said that due to fall in coronavirus cases, the market remained optimistic and dollar demand for import payment is gradually rising. They were, however, optimistic that the inflows of export receipts and workers’ remittances would help the local unit gain further appreciation in coming days.