10gm gold price slips to Rs90,300

Gold futures went down on Thursday for the third consecutive day. Resultantly, the price of yellow metal in the country witnessed a decrease and 10 grams yellow metal was available at at Rs90,300 after a loss of Rs900. The price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs91,200 on Wednesday last. Meanwhile, gold price in the international spot market went below the psychological level of $1,800 and it was available at $1,773.90 an ounce at 1540 hours GMT after shedding $31.90 an ounce in its value as compared to its value on Wednesday last.













