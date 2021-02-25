Daily Times

Friday, February 26, 2021


10gm gold price slips to Rs90,300

News Desk

Gold futures went down on Thursday for the third consecutive day. Resultantly, the price of yellow metal in the country witnessed a decrease and 10 grams yellow metal was available at at Rs90,300 after a loss of Rs900. The price of 10 grams gold was recorded at Rs91,200 on Wednesday last. Meanwhile, gold price in the international spot market went below the psychological level of $1,800 and it was available at $1,773.90 an ounce at 1540 hours GMT after shedding $31.90 an ounce in its value as compared to its value on Wednesday last.

