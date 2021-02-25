Pakistan’s first Virtual Expo of property and construction begins

Pakistan’s first virtual (online) expo will start on February 25, for the first time in Pakistan, the online exhibition of real estate and construction. Virtual Expo is a platform held for the first time in the history of Pakistan which will be exhibited online keeping in view the modern requirements like a real exhibition.

Major construction companies from across the country will showcase their business and residential projects at the Virtual Expo. The main purpose of the Virtual Expo is to promote construction and business activities in Corona’s pandemic. The Virtual Expo will allow users to join the exhibition and view projects at home, like a real exhibition, as well as information, invest, buy and sell.

The Virtual Expo is one of the most effective ways to promote business and reach customers at home around the world. What is special about the virtual platform is that there is no time limit for participating in the exhibition. Any stall holder or visitor can participate in the exhibition on the online platform at any time in 24 hours. Builders, developers, real estate agents and companies related to the real estate sector will be able to display their products in the exhibition, especially in the field of property and construction. Anyone from anywhere in the world can participate in the Virtual Expo with just one click. And that’s why projects and products are easily accessible around the world through the Expo. Especially overseas Pakistanis who want to invest in the beloved homeland but are unable to come to Pakistan prefer the virtual expo and can easily participate in the expo from abroad.

Because the source of the exhibition is online, the exhibition can reach a large number of people with messages and products that are not possible in a real exhibition. Due to the virtual medium, millions of people can participate in the exhibition at the same time and thousands of Exhibitors can showcase their products. Participants in the Virtual Expo will be given special discounts on various projects and special prizes, lucky draws etc. They will also be part of the exhibition keeping in view the interest of the consumers.

It should be noted that the organization of Virtual Expo has been well appreciated by the general public including federal ministers, important political figures, business and social personalities and they are registering themselves in the exhibition. Citizens can visit the Virtual Expo website www.vexpo.pk for all the details and registration.