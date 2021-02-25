Bitcoin price bounces back to reach $51,126

The price of Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency, bounced back on Thursday to reach $51,126 after gaining 3.97 percent at 1545 GMT. With this increase, the market capitalisation of the BTC has reached $947 billion. On Monday last, the price of the world’s most valued digital asset surged past $57,000.

On the other hand, Ethereum (ETH) shed 0.12 percent to reach $1,638. With this decrease in price, the market capitalisation of ETH reached $186.6 billion. Likewise, Litecoin (LTC) price increased to $200 with 11.30 percent gain. The market capitalisation of LTC stands at $13.3 billion after this increase. Similarly, Tether (USDT) price gained 0.07 percent to reach $1. With this increase, the market capitalisation of the USTD has reached $34.9 billion.