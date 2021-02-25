ICT exports cross $1bn mark in 7 months: Razak

The exports of ICT & telecom services have grown by 38 percent on a year-on-year basis to $1.119 billion during July-Jan FY21 compared to $811 million in the corresponding period of the last financial year. This was informed by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood in a tweet on Thursday.

In the month of January alone, these exports surged by 26 percent YoY to $161 million as compared to $128 million in the same month a year ago. “These exports now constitute a third of our total export of services, and therefore, are of strategic importance to us,” he said. He further anticipated that these exports would cross USD 2 billion by the end of this year.