New normal? ‘Green Pass’ opens music concert to vaccinated Israelis

It was an event that could set a precedent in a world longing for a return to normal – a music concert attended by scores of Israelis vaccinated against COVID-19. The open-air concert in Tel Aviv on Wednesday was one of the first in a programme to restart cultural events by restricting attendance to people who have been vaccinated or those with immunity after contracting the disease. Attendees were required to show a “Green Pass”, a government-validated certificate showing they had received both doses of the vaccine more than a week prior to the event or that they had recovered from COVID-19 and were presumed immune. The passes are valid for six months from the time of full vaccination. “It provides protection, but also a feeling of comfort to sit among people who are vaccinated,” said Doron Zicher, a retired businessman who was preparing to watch Israeli singer Nurit Galron perform at dusk in Yarkon Park. “After a year staying at home in a sort of isolated environment it feels great to go out and experience public shows and activities.”













