PEMRA issues notice to ‘Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin’ makers

The makers of drama ‘Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin’ have been issued a notice by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority over “inappropriate content”.

“PEMRA has issued a notice to TV One over the content shown in the drama serial Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin,” it said in a notification Tuesday. It did provide any further details.

TV One has been given five days to review the content according to PEMRA’s code of conduct and submit a report on its editorial board.

‘Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahin’ stars Yumna Zaidi, Wahaj Ali, Yasra Rizvi, Nadia Afgan, Omair Rana and Samiya Mumtaz in lead roles. It talks about social issues such as human trafficking and child abuse. It has been written by Amna Mufti.

Last year, PEMRA banned drama serials Jalan and the repeat telecasts of, Pyaar Ke Sadqay and Ishqiya, citing “indecent content”.