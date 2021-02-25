Family is busy on the sets: Amitabh Bachchan

It’s a busy year for the Bachchans as the famous film family is spending most of their time working on movie sets across the country.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to share the details about the projects his kin – wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – is currently working on. While Abhishek Bachchan, 45, has begun shooting for his next Dasvi in Agra, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 47, has teamed up with filmmaker Mani Ratnam for her upcoming project in Hyderabad.

Amitabh Bachchan also revealed that he will soon begin shooting for filmmaker Vikas Bahl’s next, while Jaya Bachchan has already started work on her upcoming screen work with a revered Marathi filmmaker. Jaya Bachchan, 72, was seen in a guest appearance in the 2016 comedy Ki & Ka. Her last full-fledged role was in 2011 drama Meherjaan.

“Abhishek, his new project started yesterday in Agra, Dasvi. Prayers and wishes be with him And the family is busy on the sets. Aishwarya has begun shooting her new one with Mani Ratnam in Hyderabad. I shall be starting my next in a few weeks with Vikas Bahl.