Inside Kim Kardashian’s girls’ night out after filing for divorce from Kanye West

Girls just want to have fun. Just a few short days after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took her mind off of the split thanks to an evening out with her family and close friends.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the mother-of-four enjoyed a dinner at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills with Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Shepherd and LaLa Anthony.

“Kim was seated at a table for six next to Kourtney,” an eyewitness shared with E! News. “They ordered many different sushi platters and shared everything. Kim seemed relaxed and happy. She was laughing with her friends and taking selfies.” For further proof, LaLa shared a brief video from the girls’ night out where her hairstylist Arrogant Tae received a special surprise from Kim. As Khloe Kardashian pointed out in the comments, “I love your smiles.”

According to an eyewitness, Kim also ran into jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and stylist Maeve Reilly before ending her meal. “Kim seemed to be enjoying being out and socialising with friends,” the eyewitness added. “She left with the group after they finished their meal with a big smile on her face.”

In recent days, Kim has been the subject of many headlines after she filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage. But as the exes continue to focus on co-parenting, the KKW Beauty founder has the support of her family.

“They all fully understand that this is what Kim needs to do,” a source close to the reality star previously shared with E! News. “Whenever she is upset or sad, she knows she can FaceTime them or go over to one of their houses and they are always there for her.”